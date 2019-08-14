Sala exposed to carbon monoxide in fatal plane crash 

Emiliano Sala was exposed to a “high saturation level” of carbon monoxide in the plane crash which killed the footballer and pilot taking him from France to Wales, a report said Wednesday.

Sala, a 28-year-old Argentine, and British pilot David Ibbotson were killed when a light aircraft crashed over the English Channel on January 21.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) in the United Kingdom said toxicology tests carried out on Sala revealed a high level of COHb – the combination product of carbon monoxide and haemoglobin.

Ibbotson’s body has not been recovered but it was “considered likely” he would also have been exposed to carbon monoxide, the AAIB said in a special bulletin. The investigation is ongoing.

Sala’s blood showed a level of exposure which could have induced seizure, unconsciousness and heart attack, the bulletin said.

Welsh club Cardiff City had signed Sala from French Ligue 1 side Nantes before the flight.

The BBC quoted Daniel Machover of Hickman & Rose solicitors, the lawyer for the Sala family as saying his clients “believe that a detailed technical examination of the plane is necessary.

“The family and the public need to know how the carbon monoxide was able to enter the cabin. Future air safety rests on knowing as much as possible on this issue.”