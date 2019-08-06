Russian munitions depot fire extinguished after night-long explosions 

A fire at a Russian munitions depot in the Siberian region of Krasnoyarsk was declared extinguished on Tuesday after explosions occurred throughout the night.

The explosions of stockpiled munitions at the facility near the city of Achinsk ended at around 9 am (0200 GMT), Russia‘s Defence Ministry said in a statement carried by state media.

Separately, emergency officials warned around that time that explosions were continuing, “but their intensity has decreased.”

“Returning to places of residence is not safe at the moment,” the Emergency Situations Ministry said in a statement on its website.

Residents living within a 20-kilometre radius of the site were evacuated following the initial blasts as the fire erupted on Monday, with state media reporting that the emergency measure affected more than 16,000 people.

Twelve people were injured in the incident, and one person is reported missing. Specialists have been sent to the site to evaluate the aftermath.

State news agency TASS cited an undisclosed source as saying on Monday that the fire was burning in two areas containing about “40,000 artillery rounds, calibre 125 and 152 millimetres.”

Several similar incidents have devastated ageing munitions facilities in former Soviet countries in recent years. Several people were reported killed in late June in a fire and explosions at a munitions depot in neighbouring Kazakhstan.