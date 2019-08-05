Russian munitions depot explodes, injuring several people

A series of explosions occurred as a fire broke out at a munitions depot in the Siberian region of Krasnoyarsk on Monday, with several people reported injured.

“Two facilities are burning. In total about 40,000 artillery rounds, caliber 125 and 152 millimeters, are located there,” state news agency TASS cited an undisclosed source as saying.

Four people were reported hospitalized due to the incident. There were no deaths reported. An evacuation was conducted for a radius of 20 kilometers around the site, which is near the city of Achinsk.

Several similar incidents have devastated aging munitions facilities in former Soviet countries in recent years.

Several people were reported killed in late June in a fire and explosions at a munitions depot in neighboring Kazakhstan.