Russia: Syrian military to cease fire in Idlib region from Saturday

Moscow, 30 August 2019 (dpa/MIA) – The Syrian military will cease fire in the north-western Idlib region starting on Saturday at 0300 GMT, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Friday.

Russia is the Syrian state’s strongest military ally. The Russian Defence Ministry said the ceasefire would be implemented unilaterally and called on rebel groups to follow suit.

Idlib is a largely opposition-held province near the Turkish border. The Turkish government, which has backed certain Syrian rebel groups, has condemned a recent Syrian state offensive in the region.

It is “unacceptable that the regime rains death on civilians, from air and land, under the pretext of fighting terrorism,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said amid talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Moscow this week.

Putin said at the time that he had reached an understanding with Erdogan on how to resolve the humanitarian crisis in Idlib.

Erdogan said in Ankara on Friday that developments in Idlib, where Turkey has peacekeeping forces, were “not at a desired level.”

“There has been harassment [fire] against our monitoring towers, Number 9 and 10, in Idlib. Necessary warnings have been made [to Russia] following our meeting with Mr Putin,” Erdogan said.

A military commander in Idlib, who requested anonymity, told dpa “this is a new stunt by the regime and their allies to gather their forces and start a new offensive against the people of Idlib.”

“No one believes this evil any more,” he said.

In Idlib, hundreds of protesters gathered near Bab al-Hawa crossing to protest the government offensive, activists said.

Bab al-Hawa is an international border crossing between Syria and Turkey, which is currently closed, with only severe medical cases permitted to enter into Turkey for treatment.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, Turkish border guards fired shots and tear gas at demonstrators on Friday, wounding at least one protestor.

The Britain-based war monitor said the border guards used tear gas and live ammunition to disperse the Syrian protester, who came from various sectors of southern Idlib to call on Turkey to intervene or open its borders.

On April 30, the Syrian government, supported by Russian air power, began a massive military offensive against rebels in the provinces of Hama and Idlib, forcing thousands of people to flee.

A ceasefire in the region collapsed earlier this month.

Since then, the government forces have gained more 66 regions in the southern countryside of Idlib and the northern rural areas of Hama which were under the control of rebels.

“The Russians and Syrian regime are killers and someone should stop them,” read one placard carried by protesters.

The demonstrators were chanting “open your boders [Turkey] for the innocent civilians.”