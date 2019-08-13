Road to success isn’t easy, but hard work always pays off, says award-winning high schooler

Skopje, 13 August 2019 (MIA) – The road to success isn’t easy, but hard work always pays off, said Ana Marija Atanasovska, a high school student from Skopje, who recently won second place at the Microsoft Office Specialist World Championship, held in New York. She proved that we should be proud of the talented and ambitious young people, who represent our country abroad.

Ana Marija became interested in the Microsoft Office applications two years ago, when she first took part in the MOS championship. Her professors, who noticed her talent right away, have supported her unconditionally.

Ana Marija has been tech-savvy since she was a little girl. She fondly remembers her first computer, which she got in the third grade.

Although she is the first member of her family to take an interest in IT, her love for it is boundless.

Besides reading and hanging out with her friends and family, Ana Marija spends all her free time in front of the computer. When she heard about the competition, she knew she had to apply.

Her mentor, professor Zhaklina Prekikj, has been her greatest supporter and the person who urged her to enter the championship. She was by her side the entire time, helping Ana Marija get ready for it.

“It was a huge honor to represent our country in this event. All the hard work we put in paid off.

“This was an amazing experience both for the children and for the mentors, because we all had the chance to socialize and make new friends,” professor Prekikj said.

The Microsoft Office World Championship is the biggest IT competition in the world, with over 850,000 applicants from every corner of the Earth. This year, 152 participants from 119 countries took part in the event, which was held in New York from 28 to 31 July.

Macedonian students have participated in the championship four years in a row, but thus far Ana Marija, sponsored by Certiadria, is our best ranked representative.

Taking part in a competition of this caliber is not an easy task. It takes courage, perseverance and a strong desire to succeed. Competing against 152 participants all eager to beat the rest is nerve-wracking. Despite all this, Ana Marija still managed to rank second.

She said that taking part in this event was an unforgettable experience.

“The feeling is indescribable. Knowing that I was taking part in an international competition was nerve-wracking. I was shocked when I saw I had ranked second in the Microsoft Office PowerPoint 2013 category,” Ana Marija said.

She told us that New York is rightfully dubbed as the city that never sleeps.

“The streets of New York are a mix of cultures, and so is this championship. I made a lot of new friends there and had the chance to learn and improve a great deal.

“New York is definitely a city worth visiting. I encourage young people, aged 13-22, to apply to the competition, try their luck, and maybe get the opportunity to travel to New York,” Ana Marija said.

She added that ranking second in the MOS championship was unexpected.

“I never dreamed of ranking this high, but I knew that all the effort and hard work I’ve put in will ultimately pay off,” Ana Marija said.

A lot of our young high school students are as talented and ambitious as Ana Marija. Most of them see themselves living abroad in the future. They dream of moving to London, New York or Washington.

Ana Marija though, wants to stay in Skopje. She’s looking forward to taking part in similar competitions once she has enrolled at the Faculty of Computer Science and Engineering. In the future, Ana Marija hopes to find employment in her home town.

“I definitely want to work in IT, but there are so many areas to focus on. After graduation, I plan on continuing my studies at the Faculty of Computer Science and Engineering,” Ana Marija said.

She wants to encourage high school students to try their luck at the MOS championship. Events of this kind are very beneficial for students and they present a great opportunity for professional development.

“There are many advantages to entering the competition. Anyone between the ages of 13 and 22 can apply by filling out the application found on the following link: mosnatprevar.mk. After applying you will get an email with further instructions. Besides receiving an international certificate, every participant has the chance to learn a lot and have fun,” Ana Marija explained.

Bisera Trajkovska

Tr. by Monika Mihajlovska