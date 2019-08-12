Riots at Jerusalem holy site leave several injured

Riots took place on Sunday at Jerusalem’s Temple Mount/Noble Sanctuary holy site, Israeli police said.

During confrontations with police forces, several Muslim believers were injured during the start of the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha, Israeli media reported.

Out of fear of tensions, the police had already ordered the closure of the site – known as the Temple Mount to Jews and Al-Haram al-Sharif, or the Noble Sanctuary, to Muslims – for Jews and tourists.

The Muslim festival of Eid Al-Adha coincides this year with the Jewish day of fasting and mourning, Tisha B’Av, the day on which the destruction of the Jewish temple is remembered.

The site currently houses the Dome of the Rock and the Al Aqsa Mosque, the third holiest site in Islam, but it is also sacred to Jews because two Jewish temples stood there, the last of which was destroyed in 70 AD by the Romans.

The police said they started to evacuate the site after Muslim visitors shouted nationalist slogans and started rioting. According to media reports, the police also used stun grenades.

The closure of the Temple Mount to Jews has meanwhile prompted harsh criticism from ultra-right Israeli politicians.

Transport Minister Bezalel Smotrich demanded that the Temple Mount be “opened to Jews after the removal of the terrorists.”

He accused the right-wing head of government Benjamin Netanyahu of yielding to terror.

There have been repeated quarrels over the Temple Mount/Noble Sanctuary.

In the summer of 2017, there were bloody riots when Israel set up metal detectors after a deadly attack there. Israel had the detectors dismantled after four Palestinians died and several hundred were injured in the rioting.

At the border with the Gaza strip, Israeli soldiers shot dead an armed Palestinian.

The man had approached the security fence in the northern part of the coastal strip and shot at Israeli troops, the army said, upon which the soldiers returned fire.

In addition, an Israeli tank fired on a military post of the ruling Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip.

There were no injuries on the Israeli side, the army said.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Health in Gaza said shortly afterwards that the body of a 26-year-old Palestinian had been taken to hospital.

On Saturday, four armed Palestinians were killed in a similar incident on the Gaza border. Israel blamed the radical Islamic Hamas movement for the incident.

Twelve years ago, Israel tightened a blockade on the Palestinian coastal area, a blockade which is now also supported by Egypt. Both countries justify the measure with security interests.

The EU, Israel and the US classify Hamas, which governs in Gaza, as a terrorist organization.

Hamas violently seized control of the Gaza Strip in 2007 and insists on the destruction of Israel.

Under the mediation of Egypt, however, Israel and Hamas recently agreed to a ceasefire.

In protests against the blockade, more than 300 Palestinians have been killed and thousands more injured since the end of March 2018, according to the Ministry of Health in Gaza.

Around 2 million people live in difficult conditions in the coastal strip.