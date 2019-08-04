Revolutionary Guard: Iran impounded ‘foreign’ vessel on July 31

Tehran, 4 August 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Iran’s Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) said it has impounded a “foreign” vessel that had been attempting to smuggle oil into Gulf states, according to a report on Sunday from Iranian news agency Fars.

An IRGC spokesman told Fars that the vessel was impounded near the coastal city of Bushehr on July 31, but declined to say whom it belonged to or where it was headed.

He added that seven crew members had been detained and that the oil on board the vessel had been confiscated.

News of the seizure comes after Tehran impounded the British-flagged Stena Impero and the Panama-flagged MT Riah in the Strait of Hormuz in mid-July, causing a major flare-up in tensions with Britain and the United States.

The stand-off has prompted a discussion between the US, Britain and other nations the possibility of creating an international mission to safeguard shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

Bahrain is spearheading the effort to counter “Iran’s repeated aggression” against shipping in the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic route between Iran and Oman.