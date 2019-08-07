Report: Croatian police cross into Bosnia to beat, repel migrants

Belgrade, 7 August 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Allegations that Croatian authorities abuse and violently push migrants back to Bosnia were further fuelled on Wednesday by reports that Croatian police were caught doing exactly that on Bosnian soil.

According to Radio Sarajevo, a Bosnian patrol encountered Croatian police leading a group of migrants on the wrong side of the border, near Velika Kladusa, late Tuesday.

The Croats ran back toward their territory, leaving behind 18 migrants with injuries they apparently sustained from beatings.

Bosnian police confirmed that an incident had been reported but said the details were being verified.

“What I now know from colleagues in the field: The people found are migrants who said they had been transported from Croatia to Bosnian territory,” a regional police spokesman said.

The report follows accusations from human rights organizations that Croatian border police have been beating, robbing and pushing migrants into Bosnia, and follows claims from Bosnian officials that the Croats were crossing the border in the process.

Bosnian authorities complained about the border violations to the Croatian ambassador to Sarajevo in late July and the Bosnian Interior Minister Dragan Mektic last week accused armed Croatian police of crossing the border illegally.

The Bosnia-Croatia border at Velika Kladusa has become the main gateway for thousands of migrants trying to reach Western Europe since the Balkan route was officially closed.

Police brutality and illegal pushbacks have been repeatedly reported by Hungarian and Croatian border police, but neither of the two countries ever reacted with anything more than a denial.