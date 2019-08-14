0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Removal of Vergina Sun symbol bears on municipalities: minister

Minister of Local Self-Government Goran Milevski said Wednesday that the government's decision to remove the Vergina Sun symbol pertained to municipalities, state and local institutions, and it was now implemented in accordance withe the Prespa Agreement. 

Nevenka Nikolikj 14 August 2019 13:20
