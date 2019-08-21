Religious calendars

21 August 2019 (MIA)

Macedonian Orthodox Church Calendar

Saint Emilian the Confessor, Bishop of Cyzicus

Emilian served as bishop in Cyzicus during the reign of the nefarious Emperor Leo the Armenian, the iconoclast. Since he did not want to submit to the decrees of the emperor concerning the removal of icons from the churches, Emilian and other Orthodox bishops were banished into exile. He spent five years in exile, enduring much pain and humiliation for the sake of Christ. Emilian died in they year 820 AD and took up habitation among the citizens of heaven.

Catholic Calendar

Pope Pius X

Also known as Giuseppe Sarto; Joseph Sarto; Pope of the Blessed Sacrament. Impoverished childhood as one of eight children of a village cobbler. Felt a calling to the priesthood from his youth. Studied at Padua, and was known as an exceptional student. Parish priest, ordained by Blessed Giovanni Antonio Farina on 18 September 1858. Bishop of Mantua and Patriarch of Venice; Cardinal and Pope. Issued decrees on early (age 7 instead of 12 or 14 as previously) and frequent communion. Destroyed the last vestiges of Jansenism by advocating frequent and even daily communion. Reformed the liturgy, promoted clear and simple homilies, and brought Gregorian chant back to services. Revised the Breviary, and teaching of the Catechism. Fought Modernism, which he denounced as “the summation of all heresies”. Reorganized the Roman curia, the administrative elements of the Church. Worked against the modern antagonism of the state against the Church. Initiated the codification of canon law. Promoting Bible reading by all the faithful. Supported foreign missions. His will read: “I was born poor; I lived poor; I wish to die poor.”