Releasing documents from investigation into Racket case is criminal offense: prosecutor

Releasing illegally obtained documents from the investigation into the Racket case, do not contribute to achieving any other purpose but a momentary sensation, the Primary Public Prosecutor's Office for fighting organized crime and corruption said on Saturday.  

Nevenka Nikolikj 24 August 2019 13:12
