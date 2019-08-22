Red Star get away draw, big win for Olympiacos in CL play-offs

Berlin, 22 August 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Former winners Red Star Belgrade played to a 2-2 draw at Swiss side Young Boys on Wednesday to inch towards a place in the Champions League group stage.

Milos Degenek and Mateo Garcia reversed an early Young Boys lead from Roger Assale but the hosts salvaged a draw from Guillermo Hoarau’s late penalty in the first-leg play-off tie.

Red Star won the showcase event in 1991 and are now bidding for a second straight berth in the group stage where they last year beat eventual champions Liverpool 2-0.

In other action, Greek side Olympiacos thrashed Russian Champions League debutants Krasnodar 4-0 , and Dinamo Zagreb beat Norway’s Rosenburg 2-0. The return legs are Tuesday.