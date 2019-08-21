0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Top storiesPolitics

Racket case confirms no one is above the law: spokesman

The ongoing Racket case whose suspect now is SPO's chief prosecutor Katica Janeva confirms that no one is above the law, government spokesman Muamet Hoxha said Wednesday. 

Nevenka Nikolikj 21 August 2019 18:00
