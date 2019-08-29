0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderSociety

Q2 2019 sees negative population increase

The number of live births recorded in the second quarter of 2019 was 4,693, a 10,6 % decrease compared to the same quarter of 2018, State Statistical Office data show.

Nevenka Nikolikj 29 August 2019 13:40
Back to top button
Close