Prosecutors know where Racket money has ended

Bojan Jovanovski will be summoned to give a statement at the Public Prosecutor's Office over Racket case once I decide that it's appropriate, Prosecutor Vilma Ruskoska said Tuesday after a meeting of the Council of Public Prosecutors.

Bisera Altiparmakova 27 August 2019 16:37
