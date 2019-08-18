0_Macedonia.PortalArtsArts.PortalKultura.Slajder

Promotion of Shopova’s novel Someone Was Here at Velestovo Poetry Evenings

The novel Someone Was Here by Nikolina Andova Shopova, winner of the 2018 Novel of the Year award, will be promoted Sunday evening within 2019 Velestovo Poetry Evenings.

Silvana Kochovska 18 August 2019 12:28
Back to top button
Close