0_Web_Top storiesBiznis.SlajderBusinessBusiness.PortalEconomySociety

President Pendarovski: SASA mine is a successful example

President Stevo Pendarovski together with Labor Minister Mila Carovska and Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi on Wednesday visited the SASA lead and zinc mine in Makedonska Kamenica to mark Miners’ Day.

Bisera Altiparmakova 28 August 2019 17:07
Back to top button
Close