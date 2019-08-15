0_Macedonia.PortalPolitics

President Pendarovski meets Sterjovski, Macedonian MP in Albanian Parliament

President Stevo Pendarovski met Thursday with Vasil Sterjovski, ethnic Macedonian MP in the Albanian Parliament and the delegation of the political party Macedonian Alliance for European Integration in the Republic of Albania.

Silvana Kochovska 15 August 2019 16:23
