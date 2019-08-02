0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

President Pendarovski calls for reconciliation in Republic Day speech

The biggest challenge we are facing today is reconciliation in the society. The road to reconciliation is paved on justice based on truth. And real justice requires rule of law, President Stevo Pendarovski said Friday in his speech marking Republic Day.

Bisera Altiparmakova 2 August 2019 14:00
Back to top button
Close