Power restored to parts of England after traffic, train snarls

London, 9 August 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Power has been restored to large areas of London and south-east England which were without power for a time on Friday night, UK Power Networks said.

“We believe all supplies have been restored,” UK Power Networks tweeted.

The outage was “due to an issue on the national transmission network,” the company tweeted.

The outage affected some traffic lights, with Transport for London urging drivers to be cautious; it also caused some train delays.

The Thameslink rail operator said earlier Friday that most of its trains were at a standstill. “Due to failure of the electricity supply, train services running across the whole network may be cancelled or delayed.”

“Our advice right now is do not travel,” the rail firm tweeted, even as the Power Networks tweeted that the issue had been resolved.

The East Midlands Trains company also said that its London St Pancras services to Sheffield and Nottingham were affected.