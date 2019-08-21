0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Front page - SliderCrimeCrime.PortalMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Police take Katica Janeva to Criminal Court

SPO's chief prosecutor Katica Janeva left her home in Kozle under police escort and is taken to the Skopje-based Criminal Court to appear before a pre-trial judge, who should decide on the prosecutor’s request for detention

Nevenka Nikolikj 21 August 2019 17:30

