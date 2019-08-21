0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Front page - SliderPolitics

Police seize furniture from Katica Janeva’s house in Skopje

Furniture belonging to SPO's chief prosecutor Katica Janeva is being confiscated from her house in Skopje's Kozle, as she was brought back there under police escort following a police search of SPO's offices. 

Nevenka Nikolikj 21 August 2019 16:59

Провери го и ова

Close
Back to top button
Close