Poland scraps income tax for young adults ahead of election

A new Polish law went into effect Thursday that introduces a 0-per-cent tax rate for employees who are twenty-six years old or younger, three months ahead of the country’s general elections.

The tax cut, which is expected to apply to some 2 million Poles, covers income of up to 85,528 zlotys (22,191 dollars) for employees. It does not apply to self-employed young entrepreneurs.

The annual cost of the tax cut is estimated at approximately 2.5 billion zlotys.

The government hopes the law will increase employment among young people and encourage their exit from undeclared work.

The law could also encourage young Ukrainians to come to Poland for work, Santander Bank Polska economist Piotr Bielski told dpa.

In recent years, Poland witnessed a significant influx of Ukrainian workers. Out of nearly 330,000 work permits issued last year, some 73 per cent were granted to Ukrainians.

The move also faces criticism for being discriminatory, as it randomly selects the group of people that will benefit from it, according to Poland‘s National Commercial Chamber KIG.

Other experts have also pointed to a lack of sustainable financing for the tax cut and other social spending initiatives introduced by the government.

The 0-per-cent income tax for young adults is part of a fiscal stimulus package worth approximately 40 billion zlotys, which also includes a 13th monthly payment for pensioners, an expanded child benefit programme and a lower basic personal income tax rate.