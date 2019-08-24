0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderPolitics

PM Zaev says he’s convinced public prosecution law consensus is possible

I'm convinced that together with the opposition we''ll reach consensus to support the new public prosecution law, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said Saturday during a visit to the Pelagonia region. 

Nevenka Nikolikj 24 August 2019 15:44
