PM Zaev faces backlash after controversial statement

"Certainly, I will not allow a few criminals, a vain journalist, and with apologies to the LGBT community, a fag, to bring this government down. No. We will fight to the end because everyone involved will be held accountable,” Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said Tuesday evening, commenting on expectations relating to the Racket case.

Nevenka Nikolikj 14 August 2019 11:08
