0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesPolitics

PM Zaev congratulates Army Day

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev congratulating Sunday the Army Day-August 18 to all members of the Army of the Republic of North Macedonia said our troops are committed to equal partnership with our allies and show ability to jointly maintain regional and international peace and stability.

Silvana Kochovska 18 August 2019 12:11
Back to top button
Close