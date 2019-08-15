0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Plaques put on monuments, symbol removed from public sites under Prespa Agreement

The removal of the Vergina Sun symbol from public institutions and public sites is followed by the installment of plaques on monuments in line with the Prespa Agreement.

Bisera Altiparmakova 15 August 2019 12:23

