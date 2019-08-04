Perpetrator and at least 9 others dead in Ohio shooting

Washington, 4 August 2019 (dpa/MIA) – The perpetrator and at least 9 others are dead following a shooting in the eastern US state of Ohio.

Another 16 people were brought to hospital with injuries after the incident, which took place in the early hours of Sunday, police in the city of Dayton said on Twitter.

The FBI is at the scene and investigating the crime, while the police department asked people to report any information about the shooting in the central Oregon District.

The perpetrator’s motive was not immediately clear.

The Dayton incident was the second mass shooting in the US in less than 24 hours.

Early Saturday, at least 20 people were killed and another 26 injured in an attack at a shopping complex in El Paso Texas. In that case, police have spoken of “a nexus to a potential hate crime.”

The US has been grappling for years with gun violence, mass shootings and how to deal with them.

Last weekend a gunman killed three people and injured 12 when he rampaged through an annual food festival in the town of Gilroy, California.

Democratic lawmakers have called for stricter requirements on purchasing weapons and banning certain assault-style rifles that have been frequently used in mass shootings.

But Republican lawmakers have resisted gun control efforts saying they impede constitutional rights and contending that mass shooters would be stopped sooner if more Americans carried guns.