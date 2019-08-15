0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Pendarovski expects U.S. Congress to ratify NATO protocol soon

President Stevo Pendarovski in a meeting with a Vermont National Guard delegation led by adjutant general Colonel Gregory Knight on Thursday said he's looking forward to U.S. Congress ratifying our country's accession protocol with NATO.

15 August 2019
