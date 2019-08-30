0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Parliament to elect new ministers, deputy ministers, vice-governor

As part of its 110th session, the Parliament will elect on Friday two new government ministers and three deputy ministers nominated by Prime Minister Zoran Zaev. 

Nevenka Nikolikj 30 August 2019 10:55

Провери го и ова

Close
Back to top button
Close