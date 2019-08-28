0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Parliament committee to debate bill on public prosecution Thursday

MP Artan Grubi, chairman of the Committee on European Affairs, has scheduled a session on Thursday in which members will debate the draft-law on public prosecution that also regulates the future status of the Special Public Prosecution (SPO).

Bisera Altiparmakova 27 August 2019 18:59
