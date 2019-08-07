Pakistan to downgrade diplomatic ties with India after Kashmir move

Islamabad, 7 August 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Pakistan has decided to downgrade diplomatic relations with India after New Delhi stripped the disputed region of Kashmir of its special constitutional status and turned it into a federally-administered territory.

The Pakistan National Security Committee – a forum that decides on key strategic issues – met in Islamabad under Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss the situation.

Pakistan immediately ordered Indian ambassador to Islamabad to leave the country and called back its envoy from New Delhi, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi told broadcaster ARY.

The committee also decided to suspend bilateral trade with India and undertake a review of other arrangements like cultural ties and operations of border crossing points.

Pakistan described India’s decision as “illegal, unilateral” and said it would bring up the move at the United Nations Security Council.

On Monday, the Indian government issued a presidential decree that revoked a provision in the country’s constitution that confers a degree of autonomy to the Muslim-majority region.

India and Pakistan administer separate parts of Kashmir, but both claim the region in its entirety and have fought two wars over it.

On Tuesday, Islamabad rejected the announcement, calling it a violation of the UN Security Council’s resolutions while threatening to exercise “all possible options” against it.

The region of Kashmir remained on lockdown for a third day, with internet and telephone services blocked and Indian security forces bracing for possible protests.

Pakistan’s parliament on Wednesday approved a resolution condemning India’s move and calling on global bodies, including the UN, to intervene.

During an emergency session, several lawmakers gave speeches that accused India of planning a genocide in Kashmir.

On Tuesday, Khan said changing the status of Kashmir would inflame tensions between India and Pakistan, which could lead to a nuclear conflict.

“No one will be the winner in that case,” Khan warned.