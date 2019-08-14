Pakistan’s Khan warns India against escalating Kashmir tensions

Islamabad/New Delhi (dpa/MIA) – Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday accused India of planning an attack in the part of Kashmir controlled by his country, warning New Delhi of a tit-for-tat response.

“We have intelligence that India is planning strikes inside our part of Kashmir … I warn [Indian Prime Minister] Narendra Modi that our reaction will be even stronger,” Khan said.

“Our armed forces, the entire nation is ready to respond,” Khan said in a speech to the regional parliament of Pakistan-controlled Kashmir as the country marked its 72nd Independence Day.

Khan’s warning comes days after New Delhi’s decision to strip the India-controlled part of the disputed region of its special autonomous status, in a move rejected as illegal by Pakistan.

Pakistan reacted to the decision by downgrading diplomatic relations, halting bilateral trade and suspending cross-border transport links with India.

Khan visited the region to express solidarity with its people, many of whom are affected by a tight security lockdown that was imposed after the decision last week.

Police in India-administered Kashmir on Wednesday confirmed that some people sustained injuries during stray protests against the government’s move.

“There have been localized incidents in various parts of Srinagar and other districts which have been contained locally. There has been no major injury to anyone. There have been a few [shotgun] pellet injuries, people were treated and sent back,” senior police official Munir Khan said.

New Delhi’s move has angered Kashmiris, many of whom have referred to the decision as a “betrayal” in interviews with local media and have warned of protests once the restrictions are lifted.

Indian leaders have long blamed Pakistan for fomenting unrest and militancy in its part of Kashmir, which Islamabad denies, calling the insurgents freedom fighters.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday wrote a letter to the United Nations, calling for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council to discuss India’s move.

Khan in a separate statement earlier in the day said that his country would stand by the people in Indian-administered Kashmir in their struggle for freedom.

He condemned the world’s inaction to stop India from changing Kashmir’s status, a dispute he warned could trigger a nuclear conflict.

Pakistan President Arif Alvi on Wednesday also condemned the Indian move and urged the international community to step in.

Estranged South Asian neighbours Pakistan and India have fought three wars since they gained independence from colonial British rule in 1947, two of which were on Kashmir.