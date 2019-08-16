Over 3,000 people from North Macedonia submit their names for Mars 2020 mission

Related Articles
Zaev announces €5 billion investment cycle
16 August 2019 13:35
Skopje and Sofia to intensify defence cooperation
16 August 2019 13:03
Kozakou: Democracy requires well-informed, media literate citizens
16 August 2019 12:41
Titanic trial adjourned for Aug. 19
16 August 2019 11:36
Macedonian universities lag behind in Shanghai’s ARWU, again
16 August 2019 11:26
Sugareski, Kitanov to inspect Strumica-Novo Selo road rehabilitation
16 August 2019 9:41
Провери го и оваClose
-
India aborts moon mission launch due to technical snag15 July 2019 19:04
-
-
IMF mission to conduct annual review of Macedonian economy7 November 2018 12:37