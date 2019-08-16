0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesCivil SocietySociety

Over 3,000 people from North Macedonia submit their names for Mars 2020 mission

Over 3,000 people from North Macedonia have applied via NASA’s website to have their names sent to Mars on the agency's next mission.

Nevenka Nikolikj 16 August 2019 12:03
