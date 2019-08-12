Osaka returns to top of WTA rankings, dethrones Barty

Berlin, 12 August 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Japan’s Naomi Osaka returned to the top of the women’s tennis rankings in the latest list published by the WTA on Monday, dethroning Australian Ash Barty.

Osaka’s quarter-final berth last week in Toronto lifted her to 6,417 points while Barty went out in the second round and now has 6,256 points. Czech Karolina Pliskova remains third on 6,185.

Osaka moved to the top the first time after her Australian Open title in January before Barty took her place after her French Open success in June.

WTA top 10 as of August 12 (previous ranking in parenthesis):

1. (2) Naomi Osaka, Japan, 6,417 points

2. (1) Ashleigh Barty, Australia, 6,256

3. (3) Karolina Pliskova, Czech Republic, 6,185

4. (4) Simona Halep, Romania, 5,223

5. (5) Kiki Bertens, Netherlands, 5,120

6. (6) Petra Kvitova, Czech Republic, 4,780

7. (7) Elina Svitolina, Ukraine, 4,577

8. (10) Serena Williams, United States, 3,995

9. (9) Aryna Sabalenka, Belarus, 3565

10. (8) Sloane Stephens, United States, 3189