Only a quarter of 621,000 firearms in civilian possession are registered

Skopje, 12 August 2019 (MIA) – Macedonians own approximately 621,000 guns, or 29, 79 firearms per capita. According to a survey conducted by Small Arms Survey (SAS), only 169,687 of these guns are registered.

North Macedonia is ranked 8th in Europe and the 13th in the world, on the list of countries with the most guns per capita. Montenegro and Serbia have the highest gun ownership rate in Europe.

There’s a record of people who have legally purchased a gun, but the number of illegal firearms can only be guessed at. This raises the question to what extent people abide by the Law on Weapons, whether those seeking a gun permit are properly vetted and whether firearms can be obtained illegally.

Authorities have seized 83 firearms in 2019

According to the weapons department within the Ministry of Interior, 180,000 guns have been registered in 2018.

Ministry officials informed MIA that in the first half of the year there have been a total of 102 cases of illegal arms production, possession and trade, in the course of which authorities have seized 83 firearms, including 49 handguns, four revolvers, two automatic rifles, 11 hunting rifles, two stalking rifles, one small caliber rifle, one handmade rifle, one air rifle, five hand grenades, one landmine, five flare guns and one gas pistol.

Additionally, 1,742 rounds of ammunition, 192 grams of explosives, two detonating cords, 100,168 firecrackers, 8,111 firework rockets, etc. have been confiscated.

The procedure for obtaining a firearms permit

Arms and ammunition can be acquired only by obtaining an appropriate permit from the Ministry of Interior. Permits are issued for every weapon individually, within six months of the date of submission of the application.

A firearms license can be granted for several reasons including self-defense, property protection, hunting and shooting sports.

Only licensed gun owners can be issued a permit to purchase ammunition or gun parts.

A permit to acquire weapons is issued on the basis of a previously submitted written application, provided the following requirements are met: the person is older than 18 years, they are able to work, they are healthy and competent to possess and carry weapons, they don’t represent a danger for the public order, they have a justified reason for acquiring a weapon, they know how to use, maintain and safe keep a weapon and know the weapons’ regulations, and finally, they have a permanent residence on the territory of the Republic of North Macedonia, or in the case of foreigners, they are allowed to permanently reside on the territory of the country, unless otherwise stipulated by a ratified international agreement.

A person has to prove they have a justified reason for possessing weapons. The possession of weapons is rendered necessary if their personal security, the security of their family or property is seriously endangered, or the specific nature of the duties and tasks they performs at work endanger their life or property.

Additionally, a person has proved there are justified reasons for them to possess weapons, if: they are an active member of a hunting or archery association and have a certificate active membership, they collect weapons, they have inherited a weapon as approved by a court decision, they have been granted an award in the form of a weapon for achieving outstanding results in official hunting or archery competitions, or have been granted an award by state bodies, international organizations or foreign state bodies.

A firearms license is granted if the weapon has been acquired legally.

The license has a ten-year period of validity, i.e. five-year period of validity for persons older than 65. It can be renewed upon the owner’s written application, submitted to the competent authority not later than two months before the expiration of its validity period.

A firearm license, collector license and license to carry weapons can be cancelled if the license expires without being renewed, a final decision has been adopted to revoke the license, the permanent stay permit of a foreign national on the territory of the Republic of North Macedonia has terminated according to the regulations on movement and stay of foreign nationals, the license holder has died, and if the weapon has been stolen, has disappeared or has been sold.

Operations “Essential Harvest” and “Amber Fox”

Several operations to legalize weapons and collect illegal firearms have been conducted on the territory of North Macedonia.

On 22 August 2001, NATO launched Operation Essential Harvest, a 30-day mission aimed to collect NLA weapons. 2/3 or 3,875 NLA weapons had been collected, including 3,120 automatic and semi-automatic rifles, 483 machine guns, 161 support weapons, 17 air defense systems and four armored fighting vehicles.

The succeeding mission, Amber Fox, organized by the government and the UNDP, took place between 1 November and 15 December 2003. 7,571 weapons were collected during the operation, including 3,589 rifles, 2,336 guns, 458 revolvers, 27 machine guns, 2 mine throwers, 55 rocket launchers, 60 grenades, 797 bombs, 247 landmines, 100,219 rounds of ammunition, 1,257 rounds of explosives, 165,35 kilos of explosive, 1,001 support weapons and 497,65 meters detonating cord.

Montenegro and Serbia rival U.S. in firearms possession rate

46 million out of the 857 million civilian-held firearms in the world are owned by U.S. citizens.

The U.S. is ranked first on the list of civilian firearms holdings per 100 residents, with 120 guns per 100 people, followed by Yemen with 52,8 and Montenegro and Serbia in the third place with 39,1.

The 513 million EU citizens owned a total of 79, 8 million firearms in 2017. This number rises to 93, 2 million when non-EU European countries are added to the list.

Serbia and Montenegro hold the definitive lead in the rate of firearms owned per capita with 39, 1 guns per 100 people. The highest concentration of weapons is found in Russia with a total of 17, 6 million firearms, Germany with 15, 8 million and France with 12, 7 million.

Estimates show there are over a billion firearms in the 230 countries and autonomous territories throughout the world.

Mass shootings in U.S. almost on daily basis

In the United States, there were 251 mass shootings in the first 216 days of 2019. Mass shootings are defined as incidents in which four or more people are shot. Americans buy about 14 million new guns every year.

In the past ten days, three mass shootings were recorded on the territory of the U.S. 20 people were killed and 26 more were injured in a mass shooting incident in El Paso, Texas, and ten people, including the perpetrator, were killed and 27 more were injured in a bar in Dayton, Ohio.

Since the beginning of the year, 125 people had been killed and hundreds more were injured in mass shooting incidents.

According to a new analysis of data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention nearly 40,000 people have died in firearm-related incidents in the United States in 2017 and 2018.

In the EU, firearm-related incidents have claimed the lives of 87,000 people in the period between 2000 and 2012.

