One migrant dead, 11 injured after vehicle crashes into truck

One migrant has died, one has been returned to camp, and 11 have been taken to a hospital in Kavadarci after an accident took place on the Demir Kapija - Negotino highway, director of Negotino Health Center Biljana Filipova told MIA. 

Svetlana Darudova, Kavadarci 23 August 2019 21:59
