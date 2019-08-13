0_Macedonia.PortalArtsArts.PortalKultura.SlajderNational Correspondents

Ohrid village of Velgoshti hosts traditional Zhivko Chingo Evening

The Ohrid village of Velgoshti is celebrating the legacy of Zhivko Chingo, one of the greats of Macedonian literature, during its annual event held on Aug. 13, the writer's birthdate.

Magdalena Reed 13 August 2019 13:16

