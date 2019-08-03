0_Web_Front page - SliderArtsArts.PortalKultura.SlajderLocal NewsNational Correspondents

Ohrid Summer Festival marks birthday with a treat for music fans

Ohrid Summer Festival is celebrating its 59th anniversary with a concert on Sunday by world-famous guitarists Vlatko Stefanovski and Miroslav Tadic.

Aleksandar Bacic, Ohrid 3 August 2019 16:28
