Ohrid Lake hosts 2019 LEN Open Water Cup

Related Articles
Barty close to retaining number one status; Djokovic through to semis
17 August 2019 12:26
Bulgarian pianist Dimcho Velichkov holds concert at Ohrid Summer Festival
17 August 2019 12:15
Carovska: Investment in kindergartens improves early childhood development
16 August 2019 17:35
Hazard to miss start of Real Madrid’s season through injury
16 August 2019 17:24
New plaques on monuments damaged overnight
16 August 2019 12:26
Multi-functional social center in Strumica inaugurated
15 August 2019 21:43
Провери го и оваClose
-
Artists urge authorities to save Ohrid’s UNESCO status9 August 2019 19:19
-
Int’l Macedonian language seminar begins in Ohrid5 August 2019 20:33
-
Ohrid to host int’l Macedonian language seminar Aug. 4-2424 July 2019 16:53