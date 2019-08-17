0_Sport.PortalLocal NewsMoreNational CorrespondentsSport

Ohrid Lake hosts 2019 LEN Open Water Cup

Twenty male and seven female swimmers from nine European countries will compete in the first 10-km race in Lake Ohrid on Sunday organised by Ligue Européenne de Natation or LEN (European Swimming League).

Aleksandar Bacic, Ohrid 17 August 2019 16:27
Back to top button
Close