Nuredini-Eschemann: KfW Bank supports environmental projects in North Macedonia

Minister of Environment and Physical Planning Naser Nuredini met Tuesday with the Director of the German Bank KfW Office to North Macedonia, René Eschemann and discussed the current support and cooperation by the German Government as well as the implemented and ongoing projects.

Silvana Kochovska 13 August 2019 17:07
