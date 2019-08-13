Norway mosque shooting suspect to remain in custody for four weeks 

The Norwegian man accused of carrying out a shooting at a mosque near Oslo at the weekend will be held in pre-trial detention for the maximum period of four weeks, a court said, ruling in the prosecutors’ favour.

Philip Manshaus, 21, denies the charges against him and had petitioned the Oslo district court for his release during a closed-door hearing on Monday.

The motive was “terrorism and to instil fear in the Muslim population in Norway,” police prosecutor Pal Fredrik Hjort Kraby later told a news conference.

Police earlier said he has extremist far-right views. Former school friends have described how they saw a change in his personality and attitude in the past year or so, local media reported.

Kraby also said that police had secured footage from a video camera attached to a helmet the suspect wore during the attack.

“This is important evidence,” he said, but declined to describe the content.

Police have so far not found any traces of a live-stream, he added.

Kraby said some of the weapons used in the shooting were licensed for hunting.

Prosecutors had requested a maximum pre-trial detention period of four weeks on charges of murder and terrorism, citing the ongoing investigation.

Manshaus would not be allowed to receive visitors, letters or access news media during that period, the court said.

“He has not admitted criminal charges,” his lawyer Unni Fries told reporters. “He has exercised the right not to explain himself.”

Manshaus was charged with murder after the body of a young woman, identified as his 17-year-old stepsister, was found late Saturday in his home in Baerum.

Kraby declined to comment the cause of death or possible motive.

The family of the deceased said it was grateful for condolences extended by the Islamic Council of Norway. In a statement they also distanced themselves from the suspect’s actions, their lawyer, Vibeke Hein Baera said.

Television images from the Oslo district court showed the suspect with two black eyes and what appeared to be scratch marks on his face and neck. He smiled at the cameras as he calmly sat down next to Fries.

The suspect’s injuries likely stemmed from Saturday’s attack, when he forced his way into the mosque but was overpowered by two members of the mosque. Manshaus’ stepsister was found later in the day after police searched addresses linked to him.

After the man entered the court room, Judge Sven Olav Solberg ordered a closed-door hearing after considering a prosecution request.

The defence did not oppose an open court hearing, the court summary said.

Hans Sverre Sjovold, head of the security service PST, told reporters at PST headquarters in Oslo that authorities had received a tip-off about the suspect a year ago. At the time, no further action was considered necessary, he said.

Norwegian media outlets have reported that the suspect posted a message praising mass shootings at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, in March, a few hours before the mosque attack in Baerum.

The Christchurch shootings were also live-streamed.