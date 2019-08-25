0_Macedonia.PortalBiznis.SlajderBusinessBusiness.PortalEconomy

North Macedonia, Serbia to launch joint border control on Monday

North Macedonia and Serbia are set to launch on Monday the "One Stop Shop" joint border control project, which is the first of its kind signed by Western Balkan countries. 

Nevenka Nikolikj 25 August 2019 12:59
