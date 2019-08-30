0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderPoliticsVideo statement

North Macedonia de facto functions as NATO member: minister

NATO membership is within reach by a matter of weeks. The country is de facto functioning as a NATO member country, Defense Minister Radmila Shekerinska said Friday.

Bisera Altiparmakova 30 August 2019 17:40
