North Macedonia, Croatia to promote military cooperation

Croatian delegation led by General Mirko Šundov, Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces of Croatia, met Thursday with Chief of General Staff Vasko Gjurchinovski and  Defense Minister Radmila Shekerinska. 

Nevenka Nikolikj 29 August 2019 15:43

