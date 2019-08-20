0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesPolitics

North Macedonia, Bulgaria to sign local self-government cooperation memorandum

Minister of Local Self-Government Goran Milevski and Bulgaria’s Minister of Regional Development and Public Works, Petya Avramova on Tuesday will sign a memorandum of cooperation.

Bisera Altiparmakova 20 August 2019 9:24
