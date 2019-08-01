North Macedonia, Bulgaria mark two years of Friendship Treaty

Skopje, 1 August 2019 (MIA) – North Macedonia and Bulgaria are celebrating the second anniversary of signing the Treaty on Friendship, Good Neighborliness, and Cooperation. The countries’ Prime Ministers Zoran Zaev and Boyko Borissov initialed the landmark accord in Skopje on Aug. 1, 2017.

The Friendship Treaty paved the way for strengthening bilateral and multilateral cooperation; improving transportation; reducing customs and border formalities; funding regional infrastructure; easing communication between citizens of both countries, and Bulgaria’s strong support for our country’s Euro-Atlantic goals.

After the signing ceremony, PM Zaev said the treaty “shows that the past can be a basis for future cooperation,” adding that it also set an example for regional cooperation and development and sent a message to the EU and NATO that the two countries have European-oriented leadership and deserve a European perspective.

PM Borissov pointed out the deal had been signed without any mediation.

“I don’t know if it’s the first time this has happened,” Borissov said, “but our two countries, without no moderators or mediators, reached an agreement that friendship and good neighborliness are more important than anything else.”

Two memorandums of cooperation were signed the same day: one on railway connections along Corridor 8, and another on purchasing gas from the EU with Bulgarian support in transportation.

The Friendship Treaty was ratified in our Parliament on Jan. 15, 2018 and three days later in Bulgaria.

It went into force on Feb. 15, 2019, after Foreign Ministers Nikola Dimitrov and Ekaterina Zakharieva signed the Protocol of Exchange of Ratifications in Sofia.

The agreement has both countries pledge to protect the rights of one country’s nationals living on the other’s soil; recognizes each country’s territorial integrity, and establishes an expert committee to resolve the countries’ differing views of history in the education system.

The Joint Interdisciplinary Committee of Experts on History, Archaeology, and Education has already released its first annual report, recommending that historical figures important to both countries be celebrated together.

The governments adopted the recommendations to jointly honor Ss. Cyril and Methodius, St. Clement, St. Naum, and Czar Samuel.

The committee was also urged to resolve differences in understanding mutual history—including Goce Delchev and the Ilinden Uprising, which had caused some tension—and agree on the interpretation of certain events in history textbooks by the end of 2019. /mr