North Korea fires two unidentified projectiles, Tokyo confirms

North Korea on Friday fired two “unidentified projectiles” from its eastern coast, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported.

The projectiles were launched into the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan, from Tongchon in the eastern province of Kangwon, the agency cited South Korea‘s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) as saying.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe confirmed Pyongyang’s firing of projectiles, but said they “will not have any impact on our country’s security.”

“We are on full alert and continue to take all possible measures to protect public safety while coordinating with countries such as the United States.”

Yonhap cited a statement from South Korea‘s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), saying that no other details about the projectiles were immediately known, including their type, flight range and maximum altitude.

“Our military is monitoring the situation in case of additional launches while maintaining a readiness posture,” the JCS said.

North Korea has tested five rockets since late July. Pyongyang says the tests are in response to joint military exercises being conducted between the US and South Korea.

Pyongyang and Washington are currently trying to relaunch stalled talks on North Korea‘s nuclear weapons programmes and economic sanctions.

US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met in June in the Demilitarized Zone between the two Koreas and agreed to restart talks.

That meeting came after a second summit between the leaders in Hanoi in February failed to yield a deal on North Korea‘s nuclear disarmament and the reduction of sanctions.

UN resolutions prohibit North Korea – which has also conducted several nuclear weapons tests – from launching short, medium and long-range ballistic missiles.