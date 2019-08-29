0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choiceMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

MPs submit over 40 amendments to public prosecution bill

President of the parliamentary Committee on European Affairs Artan Grubi opened on Thursday a session to debate the public prosecution bill which is to decide the future status of the Special Prosecutor's Office (SPO). 

Nevenka Nikolikj 29 August 2019 14:49
