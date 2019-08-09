More than 20 injured as earthquake hits south-western Turkey

Istanbul, 8 August 2019 (dpa/MIA) – A total of 23 people were slightly injured after a magnitude-6 earthquake hit the south-western Turkish city of Denizli on Thursday, the state news agency Anadolu reported.

The 23 people from Denizli and neighbouring cities of Isparta and Afyonkarahisar were hospitalized, the report added. It did not provide a source for the information.

There were no immediate reports of deaths.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said the quake in Denizli’s Bozkurt province followed a 4.2-magnitude quake.

The quake was felt in the tourism hub of Antalya, which is around 231 kilometres south-west of Denizli.

The US Geological Service (USGS) put the preliminary magnitude at 5.8 and said it took place at a depth of 10 kilometres.

Several houses were damaged, and one or two were destroyed, Mayor Birsen Celik of Bozkurt town told broadcaster NTV.

“We have warned citizens not to enter buildings,” she said, adding rescue teams had been dispatched to remote villages to determine the damage.

NTV shared footage of a roof collapse in a conference hall.

Turkey lies on several seismic fault lines and has suffered devastating earthquakes in the past, including one near Istanbul in 1999 that killed more than 17,000 people.